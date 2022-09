Scattered showers will be possible once again Thursday, mainly in the afternoon hours. Models show most rain activity firing up as we reach the peak of daytime heating between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Rain chances will remain at 50 to 60 percent Thursday through Saturday before dropping down some next week. With any storms that develop, pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible which may lead to isolated street flooding. Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will stay slightly below average through the end of the week with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Next week, we may be treated to a taste of fall weather as a weak cold front approaches the area. This