Good Morning, New Orleans! We woke up today to scattered rain chances and storms across the area. There are a few on radar north of the lake now! We’ll a short break before more fire up this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk for severe weather both Monday and Tuesday. Some of the storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. There is also a low-end risk for hail, especially for areas farther north. Tomorrow’s system will be more linear as it pushes through before noon from Northwest to Southeast.

Temperatures are expected to cool into the 70s by the middle of the week.