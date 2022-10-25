Good morning, New Orleans! We are waking up today to 70s outside. Expect warm temperatures to stick around through the morning as a cold front approaches.

Heading into the day Tuesday, humidity will remain elevated as moisture pulls into the region from the Gulf ahead of our next frontal boundary. As the front approaches, rain chances rise to about 60 to 70 percent.

The latest models show a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. with isolated rain activity before the main line. Some of the storms could bring gusty winds and localized heavy downpours.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is level 1 out of 5 on their scale.

As the line of storms moves through, winds are expected to pick up to around 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph. It may be a good idea to secure any loose outdoor objects (like Halloween decorations) now.

Sunny skies return by Wednesday morning along with cooler and drier air. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Our next cold front (and rain chance) will come Friday into Saturday.

Right now, the forecast for Halloween Trick-or-Treating looks phenomenal!