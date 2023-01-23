Good morning, New Orleans! After a gloomy weekend, we started off chilly this morning with temperatures ranging from 36 to 45 across our area!

Another stunning forecast for today is on its way ahead of Tuesday’s severe weather threat. Late tomorrow to midnight Wednesday, we see a line of storms approach from the west.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for our entire viewing area. The primary threat with this is going to be straight line winds, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Have ways you can receive warning information. Timing will be between 10 p.m. and after midnight from west to east.

Once the front clears, daytime high temperatures will drop back into the 50s to 60s through the upcoming weekend. We do have rain chances back Sunday, as well.