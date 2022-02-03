Happy Thursday as a warmer one continues across southeast Louisiana. Another cold front races to town bringing possible severe threats over this afternoon, then the arctic blast starts. We have another one on its way shortly.



Enjoy this warm forecast for your morning before temperatures fall again looking to tonight.

Another front will arrive to town, bringing storms by noon on the clock before much colder air filters in Thursday night. We top out in the 70s before temperatures plunge.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather. Gusty winds are a guarantee as a line of storms races through. Behind it, rain moves east and much colder air takes over. Overnight, the 30s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots will flirt with 30s just above freezing again.

Late week into your weekend, remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors. Secure loose items, too, to avoid flying trash cans, furniture, etc. The forecast for tomorrow will be active. As the week continues, anticipate a cold rain for now into your weekend.