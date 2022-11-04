Good Morning and a Happy Friday! We are waking up today to 60s and 70s again! You can expect another quiet forecast for your afternoon, but it’s going to be unseasonably warm! A Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 9AM, so remember your low beams!

Changes will be beginning late tonight to early Saturday as a line of potentially severe thunderstorms approaches.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s if not mid 80s Friday and into the weekend. Humidity will increase a bit as well. Watch for the potential of fog on Saturday morning once again. The front will be moving in on Saturday around daybreak. The Storm Prediciton Center is issuing a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across southeast Louisiana.

Rain chances might linger in to early Sunday as well but by far the best coverage will be during the day Saturday. Overall temperatures will stay mild and slightly above normal heading in to early next week.