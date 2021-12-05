Active forecast for Monday!

Happy Sunday! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes tomorrow!



Highs in the 70s are making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right? Well, we’ll have one day of cooler weather Tuesday after a cold front swings through midday Monday.

Again, some above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Much like last night, temperatures will fall into 60s north and south of Lake Pontchartrain!

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s for highs Monday with increasing humidity. After Tuesday, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s start with all of these additional rain chances. Tomorrow, a few afternoon storms could be severe with damagining wind gusts and a very isolated torando threat. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. Have a way to recieve warning information in case something is issued between noon and 5PM.

