Active forecast for Monday!

Happy Sunday! This week, we have experienced minimal rain chances across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before the pattern changes tomorrow!

Highs in the 70s are making it feel more like Spring than Winter, right? Well, we’ll have one day of cooler weather Tuesday after a cold front swings through midday Monday.

Again, some above average early December weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast! Much like last night, temperatures will fall into 60s north and south of Lake Pontchartrain!

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s for highs Monday with increasing humidity. After Tuesday, a gradual warming trend will be in store for December’s start with all of these additional rain chances. Tomorrow, a few afternoon storms could be severe with damagining wind gusts and a very isolated torando threat. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. Have a way to recieve warning information in case something is issued between noon and 5PM.

We’ll have more information on Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

70° / 69°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 69°

Monday

78° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 78° 56°

Tuesday

63° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 63° 61°

Wednesday

66° / 65°
Showers
Showers 66% 66° 65°

Thursday

78° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 78° 69°

Friday

80° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 80° 71°

Saturday

77° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 61% 77° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
5%
70°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
6%
69°

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
18%
70°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
70°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
70°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
72°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
22%
75°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
77°

77°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

78°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
77°

76°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
76°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

72°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
72°

71°

6 PM
Showers
53%
71°

69°

7 PM
Showers
52%
69°

67°

8 PM
Showers
40%
67°

66°

9 PM
Few Showers
34%
66°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
21%
63°

Interactive Radar

