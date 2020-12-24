Active forecast for Christmas Eve Eve, COLD by Christmas Eve and Day!

Severe Weather possible tonight to early tomorrow

It was another warm day today across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans proper as highs reached 70+ degrees. This is not the theme by Christmas Eve as we’ll struggle reaching 50s!

Rain chances increase significantly overnight tonight to early Thursday morning as we are under a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms.

On radar, expect our increasing severe weather threat at midnight until daybreak.

Right now, heavy rain capable of producing localized street flooding as well as gusty winds and a few tornadoes are my primary concern.

A cold front pushes our way, bringing thunderstorms across Northshore and Southshore locations around 2:00AM. Have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase one alert is issued while sleeping.

Conditions improve once that system progresses east, then the much colder air filters in behind cold front number two since last week with high winds.

Christmas Eve, anticipate an incredibly chilling start with 40 degree temperatures on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. A Wind Advisory will remain in effect until 4PM.

Christmas morning, lows drop even more to be below freezing again.

Keep up, updates stay available during WGNO’s 6:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M. newscasts plus online on WGNO.com!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 48°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 67° 48°

Thursday

53° / 38°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 24% 53° 38°

Friday

52° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 52° 37°

Saturday

55° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 55° 42°

Sunday

65° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 65° 53°

Monday

69° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 69° 54°

Tuesday

67° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 67° 61°

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

8 PM
Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
67°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
67°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
66°

65°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
65°

64°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
64°

56°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
97%
56°

55°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
55°

54°

6 AM
Showers/Wind
49%
54°

52°

7 AM
Few Showers/Wind
31%
52°

49°

8 AM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
49°

46°

9 AM
Cloudy/Wind
11%
46°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
9%
45°

44°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
8%
44°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
1%
45°

46°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
48°

48°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
48°

47°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

45°

6 PM
Clear
0%
45°

