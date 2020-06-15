Achoo! Saharan Dust moving across the Atlantic. Uptick in allergies possible next week.

ACHOO! Saharan Dust or the “Saharan Air Layer” is exiting the coast of Africa! Long-range forecast models continue to showcase a sizable batch of Saharan Dust into the Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico in 7-10 days.

The good news? The dust helps suppress tropical activity, due to a more stable/dry atmosphere and the dust can lead to vibrant sunrises & sunsets! The bad news? For asthma & allergy sufferers, expect an uptick in seasonal allergies.

Enjoy the quiet time in the tropics, long hurricane season to go.