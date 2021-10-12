Above normal again today

It will be a warm and muggy day Tuesday and this pattern is going to continue through the work week the way it looks at the moment. Normal afternoon highs are around 83-84. Expect temperatures today back in the mid to upper 80s. Dewpoints will be higher as well with low to mid 70s. It definitely has a late summer feel around the area Tuesday morning.

Look for more sun across the area today. No rain to the west this morning which will limit that high level cloud cover that we saw yesterday. Expect scattered clouds to develop with the daytime heating but otherwise plenty of sun.

The big story is that we will see a cold front and a return to fall for the weekend. Expect these summer conditions through Friday and then the front will move through early Saturday. This will mean cooler and drier air filtering in through the day Saturday and for several days after.