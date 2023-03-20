One more chilly night is on the way before spring starts to move back in through the week. Expect morning lows in the mid 30s north with low to mid 40s south. Temperatures will likely fall quickly tonight and then level off before getting down to freezing.

Warmer air begins to filter in Tuesday. Most of the area will see afternoon highs top out around 70 on average. Expect a breeze out of the southeast at 10-15.

We warm up even more through the middle of the week. Expect upper 70s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Overnight lows will only drop into the 60s.

Right now rain holds off until later Friday.