Warmer weather is on the way Monday as high temperatures warm into the low 70s under sunny skies.

Even warmer conditions are expected Tuesday as we hit the mid to upper 70s, about 10 degrees above average for early February.

Skies become partly cloudy by Tuesday and wet weather returns Wednesday. Rain chances are up to 60 to 70 percent Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms move in ahead of our next cold front. For now, the severe weather threat remains very low, but we may see isolated heavy rainfall as the system moves through the area.

The wet weather is expected to clear by early Thursday and cooler temperatures are set to return by next weekend.