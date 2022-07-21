Showers and storms currently north of our area will be the first rain chance on Friday. These will be trying to move in during the early morning hours. Most of this activity will fade out before reaching I-12, but watch out for spotty storms during the commute.

Recent short term models indicate much more widespread rain developing through the day on Friday so this will be the best rain chance over the next few days. Once again the main threat will be locally heavy downpours and lightning.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 90 if the rain occurs as models indicate. Look for low to mid 90s Saturday and then mid 90s Sunday with drier conditions. Rain chances will still be up around 40-50% on Saturday and then look to drop to 20-30% on Sunday and early next week.