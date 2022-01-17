A warming trend to start the week

It’s going to be a cool afternoon for your Martin Luther King Jr. holiday but at least we will see sun through the day. Everything has cleared out around the area behind the weekend storm system. Temperatures will start to warm up over the next few days.

Look for mid 50s through the afternoon today. Winds will be in the 5-10 range with the full sun. Overall it will be very nice but just a little cool. Tonight we have another chance to drop to around freezing on the north shore by Tuesday morning.

Look for warmer temperatures through the middle of the week. Tuesday looks nice with mid to upper 60s. Wednesday look for temperatures in the mid 70s.

The next front comes in early on Thursday. That will bring a chance of rain by late Wednesday into early Thursday. Colder air comes back after that again with temperatures only in the 40s for highs by Friday.