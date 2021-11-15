A warmer trend the next few days

It will be another beautiful afternoon around the area as we see sunny skies and pleasant temperatures for your Monday. Look for dry conditions to continue over the next couple of days. Today we will see afternoon temperatures back in the low 70s with light wind.

Humidity increases just a bit over the next couple of days. That could lead us to morning fog by the middle of the week ahead of the next cold front which is one again scheduled to come through on Thursday.

We do warm up more this week as afternoon highs get to 80 on Wednesday. Right now rain chances look small again with the front on Thursday.

Monday

73° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 73° 58°

Tuesday

78° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 78° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 79° 65°

Thursday

75° / 50°
Showers
Showers 46% 75° 50°

Friday

64° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 64° 52°

Saturday

70° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 58°

Sunday

73° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 73° 60°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
69°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
69°

67°

6 PM
Clear
2%
67°

66°

7 PM
Clear
3%
66°

64°

8 PM
Clear
4%
64°

63°

9 PM
Clear
5%
63°

62°

10 PM
Clear
5%
62°

61°

11 PM
Clear
6%
61°

61°

12 AM
Clear
6%
61°

60°

1 AM
Clear
6%
60°

60°

2 AM
Clear
6%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
7%
59°

59°

4 AM
Clear
7%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
7%
59°

59°

6 AM
Clear
7%
59°

59°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
59°

63°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
63°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
68°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
71°

