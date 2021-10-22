A warm weekend on the way

Patchy fog is developing again Friday morning and could lead to some travel issues. We won’t see dense fog everywhere but there are spots reporting visibilities under a mile. This fog could increase through 8-9AM before dissipating.

Otherwise the main story will be warm temperatures over the next few days. Look for mid to upper 80s for your Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay that way through the weekend. Expect mid 80s for highs with 60s and 70s for lows.

Overall the first part of next week looks warm and muggy. Right now it looks like a stronger front comes in for the middle of next week but that is still several days out and the models are not in good agreement on if and when that happens. It could bring more fall weather though by the end of the week.