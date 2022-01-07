A warm-up in store for us this weekend!

Expect temperatures to be cool tonight before a warming trend through the weekend. Most of the northern half will drop into the low 40s. If clouds hold off we could see a couple of spots farther up I-59 that drop into the upper 30s briefly by early Saturday. More clouds should keep the south shore areas only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

After that, we start to warm up heading into the weekend. Look for low 70s on Saturday and then upper 70s on Sunday. Moisture also starts to move back in tomorrow with what looks like a surge coming up just west of the area. Expect the highest rain coverage along and west of I-55 however those showers will also try to spread around the rest of the area at times.

Sunday we have a cold front moving in late in the day. So once again rain chances will be with us with the better chances Sunday evening into Sunday night.