The late spring-like weather will continue through the week with very warm temperatures over the next few days.

Look for breezy conditions to start the week today with winds out of the southwest around 15. Temperatures will be in the low 80s by noon and top out in the mid 80s through the afternoon.

A strong ridge will build over much of the southeastern U.S. through the week. That means not much rain chance and warmer temperatures. We will be approaching 90 by Friday and Saturday.