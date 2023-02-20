Good morning, New Orleans! We are waking up much warmer after a purple, green, and COLD weekend. Thankfully, most of Muses rolled before it stormed, and this is the sole Krewe dealing with any rain on parades through Mardi Gras Day!

Temperatures are now in the 50s across our area, but a warmer afternoon is on its way today! You can expect 70s across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Proteus, Orpheus, and Centurions look fantastic as we welcome the 70s throughout!

Temperatures will be in the 60s early Mardi Gras morning before eventually reaching 80! Just a regal forecast for all Fat Tuesday festivities! This weekend is going to be beautiful as temperatures climb to 80s after Ash Wednesday!