Good Morning, New Orleans!

Happy Friday! Our forecast for the upcoming weekend is going to be beautiful! Right now, we are a lot cooler than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach mid-50s, but we are starting out in 40s or 50s, so layers are best.

Enjoy this forecast for mostly sunny conditions and a quiet forecast for parades. Temperatures fall again looking to tomorrow morning. Wall-to-wall sunshine will help make it feel warmer, but you have to dress properly! Layer up!

This afternoon, we top out in the 50s before yet again 60s for highs return into your weekend. Overnight, the 30s or 40s will return across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain and most spots north will flirt with 30s just above freezing. Rain chances are no longer in the forecast for 48+ hours to come.

Overnight, remember the 3P’s are people, pets, and plants if your neighborhood will be below 38 degrees for several hours. Add a Wind Chill, and your pets certainly need to be indoors.

Have a great day today!