NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Seasonably cool air will be filtering into the area through the middle of the week followed by another warming trend to start the weekend ahead of the next storm system. This will be followed by yet another shot of cooler air for Sunday.

A weak secondary front moves through Wednesday which brings a reinforcing shot of cooer air. This will keep afternoon highs in the upper 50s through the day and drop lows Thursday back into the low to mid 30s to low 40s. Some spots could get close to freezing in the northern areas.

Expect dry conditions through the week as well as we warm back into the low 70s on Friday and Saturday ahead of the next storm system.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts