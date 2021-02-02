A review of Punxutawney Phil’s historical accuracy!

Beginning in 1887, every February 2nd, the world has watched a certain Pennsylvania Groundhog emerge to offer his prediction on six additional weeks of winter or an early spring. Just how accuarate is this forecaster’s record year after year?

Well, we did some research and found out that Phil has seen his shadow and called for an extended winter 104 times. Only 20 times has Phil not seen his shadow and called for an early Spring. There are 10 years over the last 135 where his call was left off the record.

Since 2011, Phil has been 50/50, only correctly predicting the upcoming 6 weeks half the time.

Since 1887, Phil’s overall accuracy is only about 39%.

Here, locally, Parish, the Audubon Zoo Nurtia, or our Cajun Groundhog, begs to differ with Phil. She did not see her shadow and is, instead, calling for an early spring. The forecast for next week, however, looks to be below average right now across most of America.

We shall see who is correct over these next few weeks! The weather department is betting on Phil, for better or for worse!

