Spotty showers and storms are already fading out this evening and that trend will continue over the next couple of hours. That includes the south shore just south of I-10 and also just inland in Mississippi. This is the standard sea breeze development that we usually see. The rain chance on Friday will look a lot like today at 30-40%.

Temperatures will warm up with the lower rain chances. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday. The humidity will also be very high with all the moisture in the ground from recent rainfall. This will make it feel very unpleasant over the next few days, although heat index values will likely stay just below advisory criteria.

After that expect higher rain chances to come back in by Sunday afternoon and continue into early next week.