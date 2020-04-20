A perfect 10

Weather

Beautiful weather is on the way to start the week

Beautiful weather is on the way to start the week. Temperatures will not be as cool behind this front but we will see lower humidity over the next couple of days.

Most of Monday will be spent in the upper 70s. Highs will top out around 80-81. Expect sunshine through the afternoon and not much wind. Should be an almost perfect day.

Look for a few clouds Tuesday that could produce a spotty shower to the north, but in general the next chance of rain holds off until Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Monday

80° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 80° 65°

Tuesday

83° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 83° 68°

Wednesday

81° / 73°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 81° 73°

Thursday

83° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 66°

Friday

84° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 84° 70°

Saturday

83° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 65°

Sunday

78° / 62°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 78° 62°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

8 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

70°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

