A perfect 10

Beautiful weather is on the way to start the week. Temperatures will not be as cool behind this front but we will see lower humidity over the next couple of days.

Most of Monday will be spent in the upper 70s. Highs will top out around 80-81. Expect sunshine through the afternoon and not much wind. Should be an almost perfect day.

Look for a few clouds Tuesday that could produce a spotty shower to the north, but in general the next chance of rain holds off until Wednesday night and early Thursday.