A clear and cool night is on the way before more picture perfect weather on Thursday. Expect lows to drop into the 40s north and 40s and 50s south. After that Thursday will be sunny with afternoon temps in the low to mid 70s.

We will stay dry over the next couple of days but look for a bit more cloud cover by Friday. This is ahead of another storm system that will likely bring rain into the area on Saturday. Out ahead of that temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

The main part of that rain chance will be late Friday night into Saturday morning. Right now it looks like mainly rain but if the low pressure moves far enough inland we could see a chance of stronger storms, especially on the south shore. Stayed tuned for details on that.

Cooler and drier air will move back in again for the second half of the weekend and just in time for Halloween.