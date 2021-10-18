A nice fall afternoon for your Monday

It will be another nice fall afternoon to start the week on Monday. We will have some cloud cover around the area for the first part of the day but then look for more sun by later in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s with the low humidity making for another fantastic day.

Humidity will start to increase over the next couple of days. Look for dewpoints back in the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday as moisture moves back in. We start to transition into that on Tuesday.

Rain chances look to come back on Wednesday as well. Expect scattered showers and storms through the day Wednesday. These will linger into Thursday but look more isolated that day.

Some stronger storms could be possible Wednesday as well so that will be something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 75° 65°

Tuesday

81° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 81° 75°

Wednesday

80° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 80° 73°

Thursday

81° / 72°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 39% 81° 72°

Friday

82° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 82° 69°

Saturday

81° / 71°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 81° 71°

Sunday

81° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 81° 72°

Humidity

