A mostly sunny sky in our Friday forecast!

A happy Friday Jr. to you! A cold front moving through the area Thursday will bring much cooler weather for the end of the week. Breezy conditions will move in overnight as temperatures fall behind the front. Look for low to mid 40s to the north by Friday morning with lows around 50 on the south shore.

Friday will stay cool with highs in the mid 60s under partly cloudy conditions. Skies will clear out Friday night as temperatures drop to around 40 in the colder spots by Saturday morning.

We are in for another nice weekend with low to mid-70s Saturday and then mid to upper 70s Sunday. Clouds start to build back in Sunday afternoon ahead of another front that night which could also bring a few showers to the area overnight Sunday.