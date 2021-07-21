A more summery weather pattern approaches us as we wrap up our Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances are finally going down across the area over the next few days. We will be getting back into a more summertime activity pattern developing in the afternoon. This means that heat will be going back up. 

As the trough of low pressure from the past couple of days moves out to the east high pressure will fill in behind it. This will help to limit rain across the area in widespread fashion. What we are going to see is the daytime heating type development. This means spotty downpours across the area will be possible but much more localized. 

Temperatures will be hot through the rest of the week and through the weekend. Highs in the afternoon will be in the low 90s and heat index values will climb to 103-109. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 89° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 89° 79°

Friday

93° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 93° 80°

Saturday

92° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 48% 92° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 90° 80°

Tuesday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 89° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
88°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Clear
3%
82°

82°

12 AM
Clear
3%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
6%
81°

81°

2 AM
Clear
10%
81°

81°

3 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

4 AM
Clear
7%
80°

80°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
80°

80°

6 AM
Clear
8%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
80°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
82°

85°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
22%
87°

88°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
88°

89°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
89°

88°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
88°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
88°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
89°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
88°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News