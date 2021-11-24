A mild night for Thanksgiving Eve!

Temperatures will stay mild through the afternoon and tonight with southeasterly winds and increasing clouds. Look for 60s for lows on the south shore with 50s north.

Thanksgiving looks mild as temperatures climb into the mid-70s. Expect more clouds through the day ahead of a cold front. Rain with that system looks to be a little earlier now so showers will be possible Thursday evening through the night. Overall amounts look low, however.

After that, another cool airmass moves in for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will struggle into the low 60s on Friday and only reach the mid-60s through the weekend with 30s back on the north shore by Saturday morning.