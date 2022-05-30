Memorial Day looks pretty good across the area but it is going to feel warmer thanks to more humidity. Dewpoints are back into the upper 60s and low 70s Monday morning. Temperatures will climb quickly into the 80s by mid morning and then warm into the upper 80s through the afternoon.

The chance of rain comes back today but only in a spotty fashion. Look for a handful of thunderstorms to pop up with the daytime heating by mid to late afternoon. Biggest threats would be lightning with anything that develops.

Tuesday we will see a better chance of showers and storms. Look for a few morning showers followed by afternoon daytime heating development. That chance will be around 40-50%.

In the tropics we will watch as Hurricane Agatha moves across the souther tip of Mexico. The remnants of the system has a low end chance of development from the NHC but at this point does not look to impact our area. As always we will keep an eye on it and keep in mind hurricane season starts Wednesday so get prepared!