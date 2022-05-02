The forecast stays pretty uneventful through Thursday of this week. Look for afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s north to south. We don’t have much rain chance except for a pop up shower Tuesday afternoon. The one exception could be if one of the storm clusters to our northwest makes it down into the area, similar to what we saw Sunday morning. Otherwise we will stay mainly dry through Thursday.

After that a front looks to move into the area for Friday. This will likely bring widespread rain to the area with some thunderstorms as well. It looks like Jazz Fest could be soggy that day as well.

Right now the weekend looks dry and hot. Expect upper 80s to around 90 both Saturday and Sunday.