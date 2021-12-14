Warm air sticking around for the next several days

Temperatures are already around 70 across the region and warm air will continue to be the story over the next several days. At this point it looks like we will stay warm through Christmas as well but that still has time to change.

We are going to see low to mid 70s through the afternoon today. Look for overnight lows to stay in the upper 50s to low 60s tonight.

Wednesday afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and we will top out around 80 on Thursday and Friday. Patchy fog will be possible the next few mornings. Some of that could be dense at times, especially on Wednesday morning.

A few spotty showers will be possible Friday otherwise most rain chances hold off until the weekend.