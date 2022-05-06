Dewpoints will be dropping as we head into the weekend behind the rain and storms from earlier in the day. Look for these numbers to be in the low to mid 60s as opposed to upper 60s and low 70s over the past few days. Temperatures will still be warm but at least the heat index will not be as bad.

Otherwise most of the forecast is hot. Expect mid 80s through the afternoon Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both see highs in the upper 80s with a few places getting close to 90. Those types of numbers will continue well into next week. Right now it does not look like see another rain chance through at least Wednesday.