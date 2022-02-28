Temperatures will be on the cool side tonight and in the morning but overall this will be very nice weather to wrap up the Carnival season on Tuesday. Look for mostly 50s during the parades this evening before the south shore drops into the mid to upper 40s by Tuesday morning. North shore lows Tuesday will be in the upper 30s.

After that another sunny day is on the way for your Mardi Gras. We will see afternoon temperatures back in the mid to upper 60s. Humidity will stay low through Friday so beautiful weather will continue the next few days.

Look for a warming trend through the week as we get back into the low 70s Wednesday and eventually into the low 80s by the weekend. Humidity will come back on Saturday for a muggy weekend the way it looks right now.