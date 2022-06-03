Decent weather is on the way tonight and Saturday morning with just slightly lower humidity. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 60s to the north with mid 70s to the south.

Over the weekend we will likely not see much rain on Saturday. However Sunday we will get back to seeing some isolated showers and storms pop up in the afternoon. However these will likely be very localized. Temperatures will be hot over the next week topping out around in the low 90s for the weekend and low to mid 90s next week.

We are also still tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 in the southern Gulf. It has yet to be named but will eventually turn into Alex.

This system will continue to move northeast through southern Florida as a big rain producer. Strong wind shear will prevent it from strengthening too much but it is still expect to develop into a named storm.