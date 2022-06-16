We saw a nice batch of rain and clouds around the area Thursday which provided some relief from the heat. That will not be the case over the next few days and it is going to be very hot through the weekend.

A heat advisory is in effect for Friday and we will likely see that issued through the weekend. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Friday through Sunday with Saturday likely the hottest day. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s. Look for heat index values of 105-110 at times.

Saturday evening a weak front tries to move through from the north. It looks like that will bring a brief drop in the humidity through the day on Sunday. It will still be hot but should be a bit nicer than Saturday.

We stick with this pattern through the first half of next week with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and not much rain.