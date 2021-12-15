A lot like spring again today

Temperatures are already in the low 70s Wednesday morning and warm weather will stick around over the next few days.

This afternoon will look a lot like yesterday with a mix of sun and clouds. We are going to see temperatures in the mid 70s today with a southeast breeze. Look for upper 70s on Thursday.

Afternoon highs top out around 80 both Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front. That front actually brings temperatures down to near normal by Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. We will stay with more typical temperatures into early next week.

Rain chances will also come back over the weekend. Right now these look hit or miss so not a washout by any means. Expect spotty coverage Saturday and Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 74° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Friday

76° / 68°
PM Showers
PM Showers 55% 76° 68°

Saturday

76° / 52°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 76° 52°

Sunday

59° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 59° 52°

Monday

61° / 54°
Showers
Showers 68% 61° 54°

Tuesday

62° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 62° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
74°

74°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
73°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
71°

71°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
71°

70°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
70°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
70°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
70°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
68°

69°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
69°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
68°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
71°

Interactive Radar

