The main story will be the heat over the next couple of days. Please take precautions which include drinking plenty of fluids, wearing light colored clothing, and getting in shade or air conditioning when possible.

We also have an Air Quality Alert in place again on Tuesday due to the Saharan dust that will be in place.

A few thunderstorms developed this afternoon along I-10 in typical summer fashion. That trend will continue over the next couple of days.

It looks like this pattern will continue through Wednesday. Rain chances will stay very low with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will drop only into the mid to upper 70s.

By Thursday rain chances increase which will provide some relief to the heat.

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the western Caribbean with a medium chance of tropical development. At this point it looks like anything that develops would get pushed west into Mexico due to the big area of high pressure over the southeastern U.S.