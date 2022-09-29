The latest update from the National Hurricane Center Thursday afternoon shows Ian has once again strengthened into a hurricane with winds of 75 mph. The official forecast takes it into South Carolina as a hurricane although with minimal strengthening beyond this point.

The biggest issues will be storm surge along the coast of South Carolina along with locally heavy rain. The heaviest rains will likely continue on the west and northwest side of the storm. A risk of tornadoes will also be found on the eastern side of the storm once it moves inland again.

Winds are still gusting out of the north Thursday in the 20-25 range and higher at times. This means the high fire danger will be continuing through the day so avoid any outdoor burning. That will be a good idea actually for the next several days with dry conditions continuing through the weekend.

Overall no changes to the forecast. We will continue to see beautiful fall weather the next few days. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s in the colder spots to the upper 50s and mid 60s in the warmer areas.

There is no rain chance any time soon. Humidity will creep up just a bit over the weekend but nothing major.