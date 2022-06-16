Showers and storms are more numerous across the area Thursday afternoon as we expected. While still isolated, they are producing more clouds and rain than the past couple of days which will help to provide a bit more localized relief from the heat. Look for scattered activity to continue through the early evening before dissipating.

Temperatures will rebound once the rain ends but the rest of the day you will generally be in the upper 80s to low 90s except cooler right under one of the storms.

Otherwise we are back to the 20-30% range for Friday and Saturday. There will still be isolated storms but not as many as Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s during day and mostly upper 70s at night.

Father’s Day looks hot and dry with mid 90s during the afternoon and that trend continues into early next week as well.