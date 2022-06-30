Cloudy skies and on-and-off rain will continue as tropical moisture flows into the region from the Gulf.

This morning, rain in the area lead to a Flash Flood Warning for the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This has since expired, but more rounds are on the way this afternoon.

Now through the end of the work week, expect high temperatures to be in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances between 50 and 80 percent each day. No single day will be a complete washout, but we will have scattered storms in the area each afternoon.

In the tropics, we are still watching several areas for possible development. In the northern Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure has a 40% chance of formation. Models are still split on whether this system will develop before it moves slowly toward the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. Nonetheless, with or without a name, there will be plenty of rain in western Louisiana.

In the Atlantic, Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bonnie within the next 24 hours. It is moving west toward the southern Caribbean Sea, where environmental conditions are favorable for gradual strengthening.

It is expected to strengthen into a low-end hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua this weekend.

Behind PTC 2, NHC is also watching a tropical wave that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for development over the next couple of days as the system moves west-northwest toward the Leeward Islands.