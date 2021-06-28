A little bit of everything in the forecast for Monday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s, depending on where rain has cooled spots down.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by mid-week next week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for late June, early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with low chances for organization on satellite!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Monday! Catch us live during WGNO News at 11AM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

A little bit of everything in the forecast for Monday!

Grab your umbrella, rain in the forecast for Monday!

Summer-like forecast for the last week of June!

What do I do to deserve them?

More rain in the forecast for Monday!

Higher rain chance Sunday but not a washout

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 87° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 86° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 87° 77°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 77°

Friday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 87° 78°

Saturday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 76°

Sunday

83° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 83° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
83°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
83°

84°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
84°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
87°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
85°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
79°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News