A little bit of everything in Sunday’s forecast for southeast Louisiana!

Good afternoon! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across each side of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s or 90 once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Monday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing last weekend.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for July!

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

86° / 79°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 86° 79°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 88° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 78°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 78°

Friday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 87° 78°

Saturday

88° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
81°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
83°

84°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

86°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
86°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

87°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
87°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
87°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
86°

