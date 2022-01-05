A huge turnaround in Wednesday’s forecast!

The forecast for your holiday last week was extremely warm, and now we have been waking up in the 30s! Hard freeze warnings and freeze warnings remained in effect until 10AM Tuesday, but now we are waking up 20 degrees warmer. Pets and plants won’t need to be inside again tonight.

Anticipate 50s or 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances remain low, so no more concerns for pets and plants until Friday.

Once again, a warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana on Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday!

Temperatures will reach the 70s again Wednesday. 

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 60°
Fair
Fair 0% 63° 60°

Thursday

74° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 74° 41°

Friday

56° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 50°

Saturday

73° / 67°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 73° 67°

Sunday

77° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 77° 57°

Monday

60° / 44°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 18% 60° 44°

Tuesday

56° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 56° 48°

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

62°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
62°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
62°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
62°

61°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
61°

62°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
16%
62°

62°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
62°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
9%
61°

62°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
8%
62°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
69°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
5%
66°

62°

6 PM
Clear
3%
62°

