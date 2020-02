Temperatures will be around 60-62 on Friday afternoon

A chilly start to the weekend but overall nice conditions for the next few days.

A chilly start to the weekend but overall nice conditions for the next few days. Look for highs 60-62 for your Friday with plenty of sun.

The weekend itself looks mild and good. On Saturday the parades look good with mostly 60s during the day.

Only a few sprinkles possible Saturday afternoon mainly north of I-12.

Sunday also looks great and mild.

Expect temperatures to average around 70 through the afternoon. Rain chances do come back on Monday.