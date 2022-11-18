Clouds will be increasing from the south over the next few hours and that trend will continue overnight. This will keep south shore lows warmer with mid 40s while areas to the north see lows dropping into the mid 30s.

Our next storm system swings through on Saturday. Right now it looks like a chance for scattered showers around the area. Areas south of I-12 likely will have the best chance of rain through the day. Saturday will be gloomy with the rain off and on and temperatures struggling to get into the low 50s.

Look for another cool day on Sunday to wrap up the weekend with low to mid 50s. After that we should see a gradual warming trend into the middle of next week and Thanksgiving.