A frosty Wednesday morning on the North Shore ahead of a warm Christmas weekend!

It’s going to be a cold night and start to the day Wednesday. Skies will continue to clear out tonight allowing temperatures to drop quite a bit. Expect mid-30s by Wednesday morning in the northern areas with upper 30s to low 40s on the south shore. Frost would certainly be likely along and north of I-12 if there is enough moisture to appear on surfaces.

Temperatures will warm a little into the low 60s on Wednesday and then near 70 on Thursday. Look for one more chilly night with 30s and 40s Wednesday night and then much warmer after that.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 for the holiday weekend for afternoon highs with lows only in the 60s. The good news is we will stay sunny through the weekend