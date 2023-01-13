Temperatures are dropping Friday evening with most of the area already down into the mid to upper 40s. Winds continue to diminish across the north as well although will likely stay strong enough in the immediate New Orleans area to keep us well above freezing.

Friday night will likely be the coldest as we drop below freezing in the northern half of the area. Expect upper 20s to low 30s north and west of the lakes with mid 30s to the south. It might be worth covering sensitive plants ahead of Friday night in the northern half of the area and out through the river parishes.

Saturday will be cool as well with mid 50s for highs and plenty of sun. Then we jump back into the 60s on Sunday for a nice day to end the weekend. Low rain chances come back early in the week as we get back into the 70s.