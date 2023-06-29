A few spotty storms have popped up Thursday afternoon near the I-12 corridor. There will be a chance for a few isolated storms through the day. Temperatures outside of that will continue in the mid to upper 90s.

The main story the next few days will continue to be the heat. Look for upper 90s through the weekend for highs with heat index values ranging from 110-115. An excessive heat warning is in effect again on Friday.

Rain chances will remain low through the weekend as well. Outside of an isolated pop up storm don’t expect much relief from the heat.