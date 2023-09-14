NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Scattered storms will continue to be possible through the day and into later this evening. So far most of the activity has been on the eastern side of the area. We have seen cells producing gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. This will not be a situation where everybody sees rain. However expect coverage to expact a bit through the evening before tapering off tonight. Temperatures outside the rain will stay in the upper 80s.

Friday through the weekend high temperatures will be close to our seasonal averages, topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Look for only isolated showers and storms Friday and even less over the weekend.

Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s for the Northshore, while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain generally seeing mid 70s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee continues moving west through the Atlantic as a very strong storm. Large swells along the East Coast will likely lead to coastal flooding and erosion, rough surf, and dangerous rip currents over the next several days.

